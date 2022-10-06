Take a virtual tour as historic former pub goes on the market as amazing four-bed home in Aylesbury Vale village

A former pub now converted into an impressive home in the sought-after Aylesbury Vale village of Whitchurch has just been listed for sale on Zoopla.

On the market for £750,000, the four-bedroom semi on the High Street “represents an incredibly rare opportunity to own a fastidiously restored and renovated home dating back to the 1640s offering a wealth of character features”, according to estate agent Michael Anthony Village Homes.

Formerly the Chandos Arms public house, the property retains original exposed internal stonework, original beams, open fireplace, log-burner, slate floors, a combination of ledge and braced latch doors, bespoke tulip wood internal doors and Victorian column-style radiators.A double-glazed oak front door leads to a hallway reception room currently used as a sitting room with log-burner and slate floor. The generous-size lounge boasts a feature working open fireplace and exposed beams.

A further hallway leads to a bathroom with shower and the kitchen/ dining room, which is to the rear of the property with refitted units combined with 'butcher block' worktops.On the first floor, the property offers four generous-size bedrooms leading from a good-size landing space. The master suite benefits from an en-suite shower-room, fitted wardrobes and views over Aylesbury Vale to the rear.

An impressive feature of the property is an individually designed glazed wall from the landing opening to the front bedroom, creating a bespoke contemporary feel to the landing area. The upstairs accommodation again benefits from a wealth of exposed beams and a number of exposed stonework features.Outside, the property has an enviable, generous-size private plot, accessed via double gates, and a private driveway for several vehicles. There is a detached oversize garage combined with a good-size separate workshop, with electricity supply to both.

The extensive garden has a patio entertaining area to the rear of the house. Laid mainly to lawn with shrub planting, the garden extends to a further patio offering far-reaching views over Aylesbury Vale.Renovation works undertaken in recent years which have brought the property to its current impressive condition include reroofing of the property including structural improvements, specialist renovation of plasterwork both internally and externally using traditional lime plaster methods in keeping with the original property construction methods and full internal and external decoration in keeping with the age of the property.

1. Property of the Week The kitchen Photo: Michael Anthony Photo Sales

2. Property of the Week The generous-sized lounge Photo: Michael Anthony Photo Sales

3. Property of the week The property has four good-sized bedrooms Photo: Michael Anthony Photo Sales

4. Property of the Week The extensive garden has a patio entertaining area to the rear of the house Photo: Michael Anthony Photo Sales