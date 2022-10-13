Take a tour: Two-bed end-of-terrace house with gardens and parking in Aylesbury

This pretty, two-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Aylesbury has just been listed for sale on Zoopla, with an asking price of £300,000.

Offered for sale by Michael Anthony, the property in Field Way, on the popular Coppice development, boasts front and rear gardens and two parking space.

The house has a small entrance hall which leads in to the family lounge, and there is a fully fitted kitchen/breakfast room to the rear of the property.

Upstairs are two good-size double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, the property has well-maintained gardens to the front and rear and the benefit of two allocated parking spaces to the rear. The Coppice is a modern development with easy access to neighbouring areas including Broughton and Bierton Village.

