The house in Field Way, Aylesbury

Take a tour: Two-bed end-of-terrace house with gardens and parking in Aylesbury

The property comes with two allocated parking spaces

By Hannah Richardson
13 minutes ago
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 4:59pm

This pretty, two-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Aylesbury has just been listed for sale on Zoopla, with an asking price of £300,000.

Offered for sale by Michael Anthony, the property in Field Way, on the popular Coppice development, boasts front and rear gardens and two parking space.

The house has a small entrance hall which leads in to the family lounge, and there is a fully fitted kitchen/breakfast room to the rear of the property.

Upstairs are two good-size double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, the property has well-maintained gardens to the front and rear and the benefit of two allocated parking spaces to the rear. The Coppice is a modern development with easy access to neighbouring areas including Broughton and Bierton Village.

1. Property of the Week

The attractive lounge

Photo: supplied

2. Property of the Week

The kitchen

Photo: supplied

3. Property of the Week

The bathroom

Photo: supplied

4. Property of the Week

One of the bedrooms

Photo: supplied

AylesburyZoopla
