With five double bedrooms and three bathrooms, this home on the border of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire is ideal for a family to come in and make memories here.

Sparrow Hall Cottage has nearly nearly 3’000 sq. ft. of living space, outbuildings, and 10 acres of land.

Whether it’s the property’s pool or views that’s piqued your interest, Sparrow Hall Cottage is on the market with Castles Estate Agents in Eaton Bray for £1,450,000.

Click here for more information. Get scrolling and let’s have a look around

Sparrow Hall Cottage From this angle, you can see the house, two double garages, refurbished pool, outbuildings and garden!

Sparrow Hall Cottage The house has a snug, family room and a living room - so there's plenty of space for all the family to relax!

Sparrow Hall Cottage There's a study inside the house, and also space to work in the purpose-built workshop.

Sparrow Hall Cottage The refitted kitchen is fully integrated with an impressive island, instant boiling water tap and hide and slide ovens. Imagine cooking up a storm here!