Take a look around this barn conversion near Tring described as the 'countryside dream'

This five bedroom detached barn conversion near Tring is on the market for £1,175,000 with Nash Partnership, Tring on Rightmove.

This property in Gubblecote has three reception rooms, a sitting room with a wood burner and four principal bedrooms plus a separate guest barn.

Gubblecote Farm Barn is nestled away in the heart of beautiful countryside – two miles from nearby Tring, and is set in half an acre of beautiful gardens.

The property is an impressive former farm building and offers versatile living spaces and four good size bedrooms.

Downstairs, there are three generous reception rooms, a sitting room with wood burning stove, a family room and large study. The farmhouse-style kitchen/dining room offers plenty of room to seat the family and features a stable door out to the front garden. A cloakroom and utility room complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are a total of four bedrooms, with the master bedroom featuring a vaulted ceiling, a large en suite bathroom and dressing room. A good size family bathroom serves the remaining rooms.

Outside there is a beautiful self contained annex/guest wing with the fifth bedroom, an en suite wet room complete with French antique hand basin and a kitchenette. There is also a range of outbuildings, including a mower store and a workshop, plus a double garage with newly installed electric doors, complete with inspection pit.

There is also an underwater storage tank collecting water from the outhouses with which to water the gardens.

Enjoying an idyllic half-acre plot, the grounds are nothing short of a gardener's paradise.

Enjoying a sense of rural tranquillity, Gubblecote Farm Barn is perfect for anyone looking to immerse themselves in the 'countryside dream', within walking distance of Wilstone village.

Take a virtual tour of the property by scrolling through our gallery.

