The cheapest four bedroom home available to buy in Aylesbury

Take a look around the cheapest four-bedroom home on the market in Aylesbury for just £320,000

Check out the cheapest four-bed house available in Aylesbury via our photo gallery

By James Lowson
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:36 am

The cheapest four-bedroom home up for sale in Aylesbury listed on Zoopla is on the market for just £320,000.

This property, which is on sale with WeSoldIt.co.uk, is semi-detached and also boasts four bathrooms and one reception room.

It comes fully refurbished, is located in Southcourt, is within a mile of two schools and within walking range of Aylesbury's train and bus stations.

The home boasts a spacious rear garden and has a re-fitted kitchen, the estate agent says the current occupants who rent the property have kept it in stellar condition.

Located on Cherwell Road, you can take a virtual tour of the property by scrolling through our photo gallery.

1. Kitchen

The re-fitted kitchen on the property, currently used by multiple households.

Photo Sales

2. Bathroom

One of four bathrooms inside the home.

Photo Sales

3. Garden

The long, spacious rear garden which comes with the property.

Photo Sales

4. Living room

The living room inside the property, complete with an inviting leather sofa.

Photo Sales
AylesburyZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 2