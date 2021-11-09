Take a look around the cheapest four-bedroom home on the market in Aylesbury for just £320,000

The cheapest four-bedroom home up for sale in Aylesbury listed on Zoopla is on the market for just £320,000.
This property, which is on sale with WeSoldIt.co.uk, is semi-detached and also boasts four bathrooms and one reception room.
It comes fully refurbished, is located in Southcourt, is within a mile of two schools and within walking range of Aylesbury's train and bus stations.
The home boasts a spacious rear garden and has a re-fitted kitchen, the estate agent says the current occupants who rent the property have kept it in stellar condition.
Located on Cherwell Road, you can take a virtual tour of the property by scrolling through our photo gallery.