Take a look around the cheapest four-bedroom home on the market in Aylesbury for just £320,000

The cheapest four-bedroom home up for sale in Aylesbury listed on Zoopla is on the market for just £320,000.

This property, which is on sale with WeSoldIt.co.uk, is semi-detached and also boasts four bathrooms and one reception room.

It comes fully refurbished, is located in Southcourt, is within a mile of two schools and within walking range of Aylesbury's train and bus stations.

The home boasts a spacious rear garden and has a re-fitted kitchen, the estate agent says the current occupants who rent the property have kept it in stellar condition.

Located on Cherwell Road, you can take a virtual tour of the property by scrolling through our photo gallery.

