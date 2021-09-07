Supply of rented housing not meeting demand in Aylesbury's region

A new survey shows that demand for private rented housing in Aylesbury's region is the second-highest in England.

Data from the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) shows that South East is seeing an increase in demand for rented properties.

Nearly two thirds (63%) of private landlords in the region reported an increase in demand for their properties in the second quarter of 2021.

This is significantly above the national average in the same time period which sits at 39%.

On the survey 16% of landlords advised that they would plan to cut the number of homes they have.

Analysis from the NRLA suggests that these findings are due to a relaxation in Covid restrictions, a more buoyant economic outlook and a continued pattern of people leaving London as the trend towards home working continues.

Nationally, the survey found that landlords reported that demand for private rented housing has reached a five-year high.

According to the Office for National Statistics, private rents across the South East increased by 1.5% in the 12 months to July this year which was below the inflation figure of 2.1%.

Marion Money, South East Regional Representative for the National Residential Landlords Association said: “This data demonstrates the extent to which tenants throughout the South East will continue to be negatively impacted due to the ongoing shortfall in private rented homes across the sector.