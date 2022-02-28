Superb detached Aylesbury Vale village home could be yours for less than £700k

This superb executive detached family home in an Aylesbury Vale village could be yours for £699,950.
Built in 2019, the five-bedroom property on the sought-after Nightingale Folds development in Steeple Claydon, is advertised for sale on Zoopla.
The house, on Minchinson Street, boasts three reception rooms and three bathrooms.
It is situated in a secluded spot within walking distance of all the amenities in the popular village of Steeple Claydon.
A spacious entrance hall leads to a downstairs cloakroom, a dining room with a bay window to the front and a generous living room with double French doors opening to the landscaped south-west-facing back garden.
A large dual-aspect kitchen breakfast /dining room spans the depth of the property with a Shaker-style cupboards, solid quartz worktops, a central island, integral fridge freezer, built-in dishwasher and two electric ovens.
There is also a useful utility room with space for a washing machine, extra storage cupboards, a sink and a door into the back garden.
On the first floor, the main bedroom is a large double with built-in wardrobes and an en suite with a large walk-in shower.
There are four more double bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room, and a family bathroom.
The carefully landscaped back garden has a large paved patio area that catches the sun, bordered by shrubs and lawn with attractive red Robin hedging to the rear. A side gate provides access to the private block-paved driveway where there is a double garage with electric and power and ample off-street parking for several cars.
The property, which benefits from over six years remaining on the NHSBC warranty, is offered for sale by Alexander & Co.