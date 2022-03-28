Stunning spacious Aylesbury Vale village home with underfloor heating

This stunning executive detached family home in one of the most sought-after roads in Oving has just been listed for sale on Zoopla.
With a guide price of £895,000, the four-bedroom property is on a sizeable plot in this popular Aylesbury Vale village with garden to the side and rear, a spacious driveway and detached double garage.
The house also boasts double glazing and underfloor heating.
Reception rooms include a double-aspect sitting room with a feature fireplace with log burner and a double-aspect study/family room.
The spacious and modern fitted kitchen has windows to three sides and an integrated dishwasher, while a separate utility room includes a sink unit, a range of floor and eye-level units with work surfaces and plumbing for a washing machine.
Upstairs, the master bedroom has twin double-glazed windows, built-in double wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.
There are three further bedrooms - one of them with double-aspect windows - and a modern fitted family bathroom with bath and shower cublicle
Outside, the spacious gravelled driveway provides ample parking and there's a detached double garage with electric up-and-over door.
There is garden to the rear and side of the house with a paved seating area with retractable awning, a lawned area, flower and shrub borders and a vegetable patch.
Oving is a popular village with a church and local pub/restaurant The Black Boy at one end, and a few minutes walk away are playing fields, tennis club and village hall
Estate agents Brown & Merry Aylesbury say an internal viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate this property.