Stunning period home on five acres with pool and outbuildings goes on the market for just under £2.7m near Aylesbury

In addition to eight existing bedrooms, there is planning permission to convert a coach house

This impressive detached home with eight bedrooms, five acres of land and a swimming pool has just gone on the market for £2,695,000 in Whitchurch.

Advertised for sale on Zoopla, Whitchurch House is a handsome period property built from local stone, on the outskirts of the highly sought-after village.The Grade II listed house is believed to originate from the early 17th century. It has a rich historical background – notable previous occupants include the Anstruther family with the renowned author Jan Struther, famous for works like Mrs Miniver, raised in this house.

Built with local Oving stone and featuring elegant, rendered elevations, Whitchurch House enjoys views over its beautifully landscaped private formal gardens.Following extensive renovations in 2010, the property offers spacious and well-appointed living spaces with original period features. The central hall, with an original red brick and iron fireplace, welcomes you into the oldest part of the house. From there, doors lead to the comfortable drawing room with historic inglenook fireplace and the generously proportioned dual-aspect panelled dining room.

The well-equipped kitchen/breakfast room is at the rear with doors to the gardens and features a bespoke design and integrated appliances. Additional highlights include a large reception room with a home bar, a play room, a home gym or separate sitting room, cloakrooms and utility areas.The first floor houses a substantial principal bedroom with a double dressing room, plus three more bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of which enjoys stunning views over the grounds.

The rear section of the house serves as an independent guest or lettable area, housing three generously sized bedrooms and an additional family bathroom.The grounds of Whitchurch House span over five acres, including an extensive walled garden with an avenue of yew trees and well-maintained gardens, a spacious entertaining terrace, a delightful secret garden and a private outdoor heated swimming poolAccessed through electric gates, the property boasts a three-bay carport with an electric charging point. A secondary drive leads to the stable and garage blocks, providing ample parking space.

There are also enclosed mature grazing paddocks and a collection of old field shelters. A separate coach house, with its own postcode, presents a wonderful opportunity for conversion into a home office or further accommodation with current planning permission. This charming space also includes a tack room and four stables, offering versatility and potential.Planning approval has been granted for the conversion of a separate coach house into a detached home office with parking.

