Stonewater completes construction of 45 affordable homes in Buckinghamshire

Stonewater has marked the completion of 45 new affordable homes at its new development, Ortensia Drive, Buckinghamshire, with an opening event attended by key stakeholders.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives from developers Abbey Developments Limited and Paul Jolley Associates, as well as staff from Milton Keynes City Council, were also present at the event in Wavendon.

151 new homes have been built on the former brownfield site, with 45 being developed as affordable housing, under Section 106 regulations. The homes are split into various tenures, with 30 homes available for affordable rent, eight homes available for Shared Ownership and seven social rent homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme will feature a play zone for children and a park, as well as being home to a public art piece. The sculpture depicts a sound wave crafted from metal, created by comtemporary sculptor Noel Blakeman.

Opening of Ortensia Drive

The design has links to Wavendon Tower and its use during the Second World War as a recording studio for creating Anti Nazi propaganda.

Leading social housing provider Stonewater has been commissioning public art for its developments since 2012, to help foster a sense of community and to give each development a sense of identity. The Blunden Prize, Stonewater’s annual public art prize, gives the chance for artists from across the country to secure a commission for their winning design to be displayed at a Stonewater scheme.

Marie Riordan, Director of Development (South & Central) Stonewater, said: “It’s been great to celebrate the opening of our scheme at Ortensia Drive. The new homes are suitable for a range of different customers so we can meet their specific housing needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An increase in the development of affordable housing is badly needed across the UK and we’re pleased that by completing our homes at Ortensia Drive, we can provide the opportunity for local people within Wavendon to have a place that they can call home”

New homes at Ortensia Drive

Stephen Holbrook, Sales Director from Abbey Developments said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Stonewater to deliver these much needed homes to Milton Keynes.

“These high quality homes are thoughtfully designed to blend modern living with the charm of the surrounding countryside, offering the perfect balance between comfort, style, and convenience”.

The homes bring the total number of Stonewater units in the Milton Keynes area to 203.