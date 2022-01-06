Step inside this fabulous 1920s house in sought-after Aylesbury Vale village

This fabulous detached house in a sought-after Aylesbury Vale village is listed for sale for £775,000 on Zoopla.

The property on Lower Way, Padbury, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and is being sold with no upper chain.

The detached 1920s home has been extended and completely renovated, and sits in a plot approaching a quarter of an acre.

A gravelled driveway leads up to the house, with parking for at least five cars and a lawned area.

The property has high ceilings and sash windows retaining the original character.

The large reception hall features oak flooring and a cloak cupboard.

Doors lead to a good-sized dual-aspect study with plenty of light.

The family room is also dual aspect, whilst the ground-floor guest bedroom with wardrobe and en-suite could also be used as an additional reception room or playroom.

At the heart of the home is the stunning open-plan kitchen breakfast room, living room and dining room featuring engineered oak flooring and space for a large dining table and living room furniture.

A large picture-frame window and bi-fold doors look out on to the rear garden and high ceilings combine to make this a light room.

The bespoke Stanley Rose kitchen with quartz worktops has a central island incorporating a breakfast bar and Silverline hob with integrated extraction.

There is a built-in Bosch double oven and grill, built-in dishwasher and an American-style Samsung fridge freezer.

Accessed from the kitchen is the utility room, with space for a washing machine and tumble dryer, and cloakroom.

Upstairs are a large master bedroom with a modern en-suite with large walk-in shower, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn and fully enclosed, with side access from the front.

This property is on the market with Alexander & Co.

