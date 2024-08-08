SO Resi boosts Henley-on-Thames' affordable housing offering this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home to celebrities such as Orlando Bloom, Mary Berry and Liam Gallagher, property hotspot Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, is not best known for its affordability and plethora of first-time buyers. Average apartment prices in the town currently stand at £475,999 , alongside the average resident aged 45.3 years .

This summer, award-winning affordable housing provider SO Resi is turning the tide as it launches 43 one and two-bedroom Shared Ownership apartments in the centre of the historic riverside market town.

Designed with comfort in mind, homes at SO Resi Henley-on-Thames are spacious, energy efficient and offer low maintenance, modern living to buyers. The development is surrounded by green space, with a communal garden, play areas and shops within striking distance. All apartments come with a dedicated space in the parking court as well as all ground floor apartments including their own terrace enclosed with landscaping.

The apartments will be available through Shared Ownership, meaning that buyers are able to purchase a minimum share of 25%, with just a ten per cent deposit. Buyers will then have the option to gradually increase their share in the future through a process known as staircasing. One of the biggest benefits of Shared Ownership is that deposits are often considerably lower than buying on the open market and homes at Henley-on-Thames offer home ownership at £8,125 for a 25% share in a one-bedroom apartment.

External imagery of SO Resi Henley-on-Thames

Kevin Sims, Director of Sales & Marketing at SO Resi, comments: “When buyers think of Henley-on-Thames, their immediate reaction will be to think of the river, attractive period homes and independent shops. These amenities, as well as proximity to London, make the town an attractive location for first-time buyers.

“After a quick search on Rightmove for properties in Henley and surrounding areas, SO Resi is currently the only affordable housing provider offering newly built Shared Ownership homes. This shows the chronic need of affordable homes in affluent towns like Henley, and therefore we are pleased to offer 43 homes for those looking to get a foot onto the property ladder in the town. We expect the buzz from the annual Royal Regatta in July to continue much through the summer here in Henley, seeing a real interest from buyers in the local area and beyond.”

Straddling the boundary between Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, Henley-on-Thames is the perfect mixture of a laid-back town within striking distance of London within the hour. The town offers a full range of shops, restaurants, schools and facilities, whilst retaining the charm of a historic market town. Henley also boasts a vibrant cultural scene, with a wealth of art galleries, theatres, and museums to explore including the River & Rowing Museum.

For transport links, Henley is sandwiched between A4155 and A4130 with direct access to Reading and Oxford, and for services further afield, Henley railway station is on resident’s doorsteps, with services to Reading in 28 minutes and London Paddington within 50 minutes

SO Resi Henley-on-Thames is a collection of 43 one and two-bedroom apartments. To find out more, visit www.sharedownership.co.uk or call 020 8607 0550.