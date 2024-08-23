Sizzling summer barbecue goes down a treat at Great Missenden’s Retirement Development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local retirement developer dialled up the heat on Great Missenden’s social calendar by hosting a sizzling summer barbecue enjoyed by over 40 guests and homeowners.

Held by McCarthy Stone at its brand-new retirement community, The Cloisters on the High Street, the festivities which were open to all featured a delicious Caribbean-themed barbecue, a selection of refreshing summer tipples, and vibrant steelpan rhythms.

As part of the event, visitors were invited to take a tour of the stylish show apartments and communal spaces that have been designed to provide a comfortable and practical living experience. The McCarthy Stone team were also on hand to share details of the limited time offer that enables buyers to save £20,000 on select properties reserved at The Cloisters before 31st August*. As an extra incentive, guests who visited the developmentfor the first time received a £20 M&S voucher.

John Michael Tabakian, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, comments: “We were absolutely bowled over by the turnout at our summer barbecue. Many guests praised the ‘incredible’ food and ‘spirited’ live music that had everyone on their feet. At McCarthy Stone, we’re keen to give prospective homeowners a real flavour of the lifestyle we offer at each of our developments, from the thriving community and spectacular communal spaces right through to the variety of social events.”

Homeowners at The Cloisters Summer Barbecue

Pairing low-maintenance, independent living with a selection of superb spaces, The Cloisters features a mix of one and two-bedroom luxury retirement apartments exclusive to the over 60s. Homeowners can take full advantage of the fantastic facilities, including a communal lounge and beautiful landscape gardens for socialising, and a hotel-style guest suite to accommodate overnight visitors.

For peace of mind, a House Manager is on-site during office hours to oversee the development, while all properties are fitted with state-of-the-art security, including a 24-hour emergency call system.

Purchase prices for a one and two-bedroom retirement apartment at The Cloisters start from £299,999 and £399,999 respectively.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

Staff at The Cloisters Summer Party

To discover more about Retirement Living at The Cloisters, please call 0800 153 3435or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/the-cloisters.

*Terms and conditions apply, find out more here: www.mccarthystone.co.uk/events-and-offers