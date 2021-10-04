Six-bedroom home boasting home gym goes on the market for £795,000 in Aylesbury

A six-bedroom property in Aylesbury, which boasts a home gym, has gone on the market for £795,000 with George David.
The property can be viewed here on Zoopla, other highlights include an open-plan kitchen and dining room area, a separate one-bed annex and a vast private garden.
As well as having a combined six bedrooms across the main house and annex, it also has four reception rooms and three bathrooms.
The private driveway is extensive and surrounded by a brick-paved wall, the house also contains a work from home study.
Located in Bedgrove on the south side of Aylesbury the home is just over a mile from Aylesbury and Stoke Mandeville train stations.
The HP21 address is also within touching distance of both primary and secondary schools.
You can take a virtual tour of the property by clicking on our photo gallery below: