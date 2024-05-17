Six-bedroom converted barn with self-contained cottage hits the market valued at £1.85m in Princes Risborough

By James Lowson
Published 17th May 2024, 11:17 BST
A converted barn in a Buckinghamshire town is one of the most expensive properties available to purchase in the county.

Savills has valued a 200-year-old building that has been transformed into a large property at £1,850,000.

It has a self-contained cottage, which is also up for sale, and in total a new owner will inherit six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and four reception rooms.

Located in Princes Risborough, interested parties can view the property here in Zoopla. Savills has highlighted the high ceilings and spacious rooms throughout the ground floor of the property.

A new owner will also gain a cottage garden with herbaceous borders, fruit trees and climbing roses. Also, a triple garage can be converted into a storage area depending on the owner’s preferences. It is located within a mile of three schools and just over a mile from the nearest railway station.

It is located in Alscot Lane and Savills says occupants can take advantage of the home’s picturesque Chilterns surroundings.

You can take a closer look at the property by clicking through the below gallery:

The converted barn is valued at £1,850,000

The converted barn is valued at £1,850,000 Photo: Savills

A look at the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has a comprehensive range of units and appliances.

A look at the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has a comprehensive range of units and appliances. Photo: Savills

The home's walkway shows just large and spacious this 200-year-old property truly is.

The home's walkway shows just large and spacious this 200-year-old property truly is. Photo: Savils

One of six bedrooms across the two buildings. The master bedroom is en-suite, many are said to have delightful countryside views, and a are short walk from the family bathroom.

One of six bedrooms across the two buildings. The master bedroom is en-suite, many are said to have delightful countryside views, and a are short walk from the family bathroom. Photo: Savills

