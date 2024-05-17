Savills has valued a 200-year-old building that has been transformed into a large property at £1,850,000.

It has a self-contained cottage, which is also up for sale, and in total a new owner will inherit six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and four reception rooms.

Located in Princes Risborough, interested parties can view the property here in Zoopla. Savills has highlighted the high ceilings and spacious rooms throughout the ground floor of the property.

A new owner will also gain a cottage garden with herbaceous borders, fruit trees and climbing roses. Also, a triple garage can be converted into a storage area depending on the owner’s preferences. It is located within a mile of three schools and just over a mile from the nearest railway station.

It is located in Alscot Lane and Savills says occupants can take advantage of the home’s picturesque Chilterns surroundings.

You can take a closer look at the property by clicking through the below gallery:

