Site managers for Barratt David Wilson Homes win top national awards for quality

Barratt David Wilson Homes site managers at Clipstone Park and Kingsbrook developments have won a national award in recognition of the high quality of homes they are building.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Marian Instrate at Clipstone Park, and Naim Koka at Kingsbrook, have been awarded a Pride in the Job Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC).

This is the 20th year in a row that Barratt has won more Pride in the Job awards than every other housebuilder, with more than 1,500 individual awards won over the years. This achievement underlines just how important building high quality homes has been to Barratt over the last two decades.

The awards recognise the very best site managers across the country, with over 8,000 being entered into the awards annually. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

Pride in the Job

The competition is at the heart of raising standards in housebuilding, with the awards showcasing the role site managers play in ensuring much needed new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

With site managers passing on their skills to their teams and mentoring assistant site managers, the awards help to drive up quality standards across the industry.

Marc Woolfe, Sales & Marketing Director from Barratt David Wilson North Thames said: “To have won more awards than any other housebuilder for 20 years in a row is an incredible achievement and underlines our commitment to building the very best new homes for our customers, which can clearly be seen at these winning developments in Leighton Buzzard and Aylesbury.

“Every customer who buys a home at Barratt David Wilson North Thames built by a site manager who has won a Pride in the Job Award can have confidence that their home is of the highest possible quality.”

Feeling very proud.

Earlier this year Barratt also achieved a 5 star rating from its customers in the HBF Customer Satisfaction Survey, which recognises both build quality and excellence in customer care. This is the 15th year in a row that Barratt customers have rated it as a 5 star housebuilder, with more than 90% of its customers saying they would recommend it to a friend.

David Wilson North Thames’ Clipstone Park development in Leighton Buzzard includes a number of ecological features such as 20 acres of green open space, and the wider consortium of developers at Clipstone Park all have a common goal to reduce their impact on the environment. Wildlife is prioritised with over 200 trees planted and the introduction of wildflower meadows, hedgehog highways, bird boxes and the inclusion of native plants and hibernacula. Currently available are a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £410,000.

Barratt David Wilson North Thames has a selection of homes available at its Kingsbrook development with a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes ideal for families, with prices starting at £231,500.