See inside this spacious three-bed home on half-acre plot in Aylesbury Vale village

The unusual property has three bathrooms, three receptions, outbuildings and loads of parking

This unusual three-bedroom home on a half-an-acre plot in Oving has recently been listed for sale on Zoopla.

Listed with a guide price of £875,000, the cottage in Bowling Alley, Oving, boasts three reception rooms and three bathrooms, a double garage/workshop and off-street parking for several cars.

The entrance hall leads to a shower room and the triple-aspect kitchen/breakfast room, with handmade solid oak double-glazed windows to front and both sides. The kitchen is fitted with a range of floor and wall-mounted units with quartz work surface, built in AEG oven and induction hob, integrated dishwasher, limestone tiled floor with underfloor heating, pantry and utility cupboard.To the other side of the entrance hall is the snug, with a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams.

There are also a separate lounge, with a leaded light window and door to the front, and a large sitting room with oak flooring, windows to the side and rear and double doors to the rear.

The master bedroom has an en-suite and there are two further bedrooms, a bathroom with a ball-and-claw bath and underfloor heating, and a first-floor landing study area.Outside, the front garden is mainly laid to lawn with a driveway providing parking for numerous vehicles leading to the garage.The back garden is exceptionally large, mainly laid to lawn with a shingled patio area, all enclosed by timber fencing and mature hedges with views to open fields behind and a timber storage barn.The property, which is offered for sale by Michael Anthony, also benefits from a double garage/workshop and a separate timber stable block.

1. Property of the Week The house has driveway parking for several vehicles Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2. Property of the Week The house has been extended and renovated Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3. Property of the Week The modern kitchen with underfloor heating Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4. Property of the Week The first-floor bedroom Photo: supplied Photo Sales