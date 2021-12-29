See inside this four-bedroom £1.2 million bungalow in Aylesbury Vale village

This stunning four-bedroom detached home in Wingrave is on the market for £1,200,000 on Zoopla.

The Dean is a well -presented single-storey property offering contemporary open-plan living.

Refurbished four years ago, it has been finished to a high specification, with underfloor heating throughout.

Enjoying an elevated position with views across Aylesbury Vale towards the Chilterns, the property is situated in a quiet cul-de sac.

The heart of the home is the open-plan sitting/dining room which leads through to the bespoke kitchen, creating a spacious setting for both family and entertaining.

The vaulted ceiling floods the room with light, while bi-fold doors open out onto the patio area.

The living area has a bespoke fitted entertainment wall including a recessed feature fireplace, shelves with lighting, storage and space for a TV and speakers.

The contemporary kitchen is finished in warm colours with a central breakfast island.

The four bedrooms all have en-suite facilities.

The principal bedroom suite also benefits from a dressing room and enjoys views out to the rear, with access via double doors on to the garden.

Outside there is off-street parking for several cars.

The landscaped rear garden is south west facing with incredible views.

This property is offered for sale by Knight Frank - Beaconsfield.

1. Property of the Week The property is in a quiet cul-de-sac with plenty of off-street parking Photo Sales

2. Property of the Week En-suite to the master bedroom Photo Sales

3. Property of the Week The master bedroom Photo Sales

4. Property of the Week The patio and rear garden Photo Sales