See inside this four-bedroom £1.2 million bungalow in Aylesbury Vale village

This stunning four-bedroom detached home in Wingrave is on the market for £1,200,000 on Zoopla.
The Dean is a well -presented single-storey property offering contemporary open-plan living.
Refurbished four years ago, it has been finished to a high specification, with underfloor heating throughout.
Enjoying an elevated position with views across Aylesbury Vale towards the Chilterns, the property is situated in a quiet cul-de sac.
The heart of the home is the open-plan sitting/dining room which leads through to the bespoke kitchen, creating a spacious setting for both family and entertaining.
The vaulted ceiling floods the room with light, while bi-fold doors open out onto the patio area.
The living area has a bespoke fitted entertainment wall including a recessed feature fireplace, shelves with lighting, storage and space for a TV and speakers.
The contemporary kitchen is finished in warm colours with a central breakfast island.
The four bedrooms all have en-suite facilities.
The principal bedroom suite also benefits from a dressing room and enjoys views out to the rear, with access via double doors on to the garden.
Outside there is off-street parking for several cars.
The landscaped rear garden is south west facing with incredible views.
