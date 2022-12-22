News you can trust since 1832
See inside: Bargain one-bed flat with parking in central Aylesbury goes on the market for £80k

Immaculately presented first-floor property is offered on a 40 per cent shared ownership basis

By Hannah Richardson
16 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 12:26pm

Could this one-bedroom flat be the most affordable property currently on the market in Aylesbury? The immaculately presented property, in Hedges Way, has just been listed for sale on Zoopla for £80,000.

The flat, which is brought to market by Michael Anthony estate agents, is offered on a 40 per cent shared ownership basis. It can also be purchased at full market value for £200,000.

The one-bedroom first-floor flat is in a converted Victorian building within easy reach of Aylesbury town centre.

The property comprises: entrance hallway, kitchen with integrated appliances, lounge/dining room, spacious bedroom with fitted wardrobes, bathroom, large storage cupboard, beautiful vaulted ceilings, communal gardens, allocated parking with additional visitor spaces available. Call Michael Anthony for further information or to arrange a viewing.

1. Property of the Week

The first-floor flat is in a converted Victorian building

Photo: supplied

2. Property of the Week

The spacious lounge

Photo: supplied

3. Property of the Week

The bedroom

Photo: supplied

4. Property of the Week

The galley kitchen

Photo: supplied

