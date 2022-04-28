See inside as £1 million semi-detached in village near Aylesbury goes on the market

Advertised for sale on Zoopla, the Grade II-listed farmhouse in Lower Road dating back to the 17th century has underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.

Boasting three bathrooms and two receptions, the four-bedroom property has been fully refurbished to an extremely high standard.

The ground floor has a large kitchen living space with exposed beams.

The kitchen has been fully refitted with an island, marble worktops and built-in appliances.

Off the kitchen there is a utility room with a separate cloakroom.

There is also a large lounge with a walk-in fireplace with a log burner and French doors from the lounge leading to the rear garden.The first floor has a spacious landing and four double bedrooms with two of the rooms benefiting from en-suites and one room with a walk-in wardrobe.

There is also a bathroom with a four-piece suite.

Outside, there is a large front garden and a rear garden with patio area with far-reaching views over open countryside.

It also has a triple car port with courtyard parking for numerous cars.

Please call today on to arrange a viewing.

Estate agents Michael Anthony Village Homes say: “This truly is a stunning property and a viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the size and quality of the property.”

