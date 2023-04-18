News you can trust since 1832
Residents asked for views on first phase of 3,000-home development coming to Aylesbury

“It is very important to us that we listen to the views of the local community”

By James Lowson
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST

The public has been asked for their views on the first phase of the major 3,000 home development set for construction in Aylesbury.

Taylor Wimpey is set to reveal its plans for the first phase of the giant housing project in the Bucks town.

Firstly, the developer is hosting an exhibition displaying its plans to residents on 27 April at Weston Turville Village Hall between 3pm and 8pm.

Taylor Wimpey's current masterplanTaylor Wimpey's current masterplan
Then a consultation period will start allowing residents to have their say on the Hampden Fields proposals for the site located at HP22 5AB.

This consultation period which starts on April will last for two weeks up to 11 May.

Feedback can be provided via the website during the consultation period.

Planning permission for the project was granted by Bucks Council in 2021. Taylor Wimpey has classed 25 per cent of the homes it is set to build as affordable.

Also included in the plans is the construction of two new primary schools, retail, health and community facilities, and 100 over 100 hectares of open space will remain around the new neighbourhood.

At the meeting residents are encouraged to ask questions and pass on comments to the development team.

Emma Walton, head of planning at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands said: “It is very important to us that we listen to the views of the local community as we develop our plans, and the public exhibition on 27 April will provide a great opportunity for residents to find out more and ask any questions they may have.

“We want to create a vibrant, friendly community at Hampden Fields and we are looking forward to meeting local residents and hearing their views on our plans before we submit a reserved matters application in summer 2023.”

Details of the proposals can be viewed ahead of the community consultation event online here.

At The Bucks Herald we are always on the lookout for interesting and important local stories. Do you have a story to tell or an important issue to raise? Get in touch by emailing [email protected]

