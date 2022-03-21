Redesigned and renovated four-bed home in sought-after town near Aylesbury

This superb four-bedroom family home in a sought-after town near Aylesbury has just been listed for sale on Zoopla.

The semi-detached property in Thornton Crescent, Wendover, has been redesigned and renovated to an extremely high standard, and is on the market for £800,000.

The house has four bedrooms over two floors and well-laid-out ground-floor accommodation to provide a versatile living space, with an open-plan lounge and a kitchen/diner with bifold doors into the conservatory that really makes the garden feel part of the house.

A light and open entrance hall with ample storage cupboards leads to a well-appointed kitchen that's open to the dining area and lounge.

A separate utility room includes floor and wall units, space for a washing machine and tumble dryer, sink and drainer and a window to the rear.

The tiled-floored dining area with a high-level island that's perfect for entertaining, links the kitchen and lounge together, with a bifold door leading out to the conservatory at the rear.

As with the rest of the house, the lounge is finished to a high standard with built-in TV/shelving unit with cupboards and a window to the rear aspect.

The generous conservatory has tiled flooring, French doors to both the side and rear and bifold doors to the dining room.

On the first floor are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Stairs then lead up from the first floor to the beautifully presented master bedroom with a window to the rear and views over the Chiltern Hills in the distance. There is also a walk-in wardrobe with built-in hang rails and shelving and eaves storage. The large en-suite has a walk-in shower with rain shower attachment.

Outside is off-street parking and double side gates leading to a double garage, one side of which has been converted into a bar/garden room with decking to the rear, for entertaining in the south-facing garden. The garden also has lawns, flower beds and a patio area.

This property is being offered for sale by Brown & Merry, Wendover.

