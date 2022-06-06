£21m 40-home development approved in village near Aylesbury

Hayfield Homes has received the greenlight to start work on a new development in Little Kimble.

The developer states that the homes will be zero carbon and will take up a 6.75-acre space in the Bucks village.

Hayfield Crescent development plan

Hayfield says it is creating a range of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom ‘executive’ homes, up to 2,605 sq ft.

Also a landscaped public space will be organised during construction, a new village shop is set to be built as well.

Called, Hayfield Crescent, residents can access the development via Risborough Road, it will be within the parish of Great and Little Kimble cum Marsh.

Hayfield will create a new access road and footpaths to adoptable standards from Risborough Road.

Developers advise that the homes will be close to village school, Griffin House Preparatory School, and that Little Kimble is a picturesque area.

Former students at the village school include: Arabella Churchill and India Hicks.

Hayfield advises that Little Kimble Railway Station provides regular trains to Oxford and London Marylebone.

Hayfield’s development site is located directly opposite The Chilterns AONB, and 25% of the landscape-led scheme will be covered by tree canopies, the developer says.

Hayfield is also working with the council to use a SUDS pond solution that doubles up as usual open space in dry periods.

The developer is promising a housing site that will be a net biodiversity gain.

Andy Morris, managing director of Hayfield said: “We are very pleased to have obtained the green light for this special development and will now make preparations to start on site.

"This will be our third live development in Buckinghamshire, and we will be building on our reputation for luxury family homes by delivering some the largest houses Hayfield has ever built.

“The plans for each two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom house will feature room dimensions that greatly exceed those typically seen in the new homes market. Our spacious designs and sympathetic architecture – which takes design cues from the plethora of traditional properties in the village – will be combined with a zero carbon ready specification that far exceeds the Future Homes Standard. We are excited to showcase how sustainable living doesn’t need to compromise on luxury.”

The Hayfield Crescent development will incorporate M4(2) and M4(3) ‘lifetime homes’ construction standards to offer enhanced accessibility and adaptability, ensuring the 40 new homes are future-proofed for wheelchair users.

Hayfield says it has constructed homes which fit the local appearance, by producing houses that feature: brick detailing, traditional porches and brick chimneys.

A Hayfield spokesman said: “The density of the development will be archetypally Hayfield and much lower than typical new build schemes.”

"Hayfield is currently on site delivering over 500 homes at nine developments across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Wiltshire and Worcestershire.”

The developers projections state the company is on track to increase turnover to £150 million during 2022.