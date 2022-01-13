£1.1m six-bedroom Georgian home with countryside views goes on the market in Aylesbury

A Georgian style country home has gone on the market in Aylesbury with a £1,150,000 valuation.

It can be viewed on Zoopla here, and is being sold via Purplebricks, estate agents.

The detached home is located in Quainton Road, Waddesdon, five miles from Aylesbury train station and 2.8 miles from Aylesbury Vale station.

It falls within the Waddesdon school catchment area and will place new residents in the Rothschild village.

This is a 'smart home'. meaning lighting, heating, and electronic devices can be controlled remotely.

As well as high-tech controls, the home also boasts a wood burning fireplace, a modern bespoke kitchen design and far reaching countryside views.

The home also has cinema surround sound speakers, discreetly located in every room.

It has six bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, three bathrooms in total and two reception rooms.

