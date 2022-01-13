Currently on the market for £1,150,000

£1.1m six-bedroom Georgian home with countryside views goes on the market in Aylesbury

The Georgian style home is valued at £1,150,000

A Georgian style country home has gone on the market in Aylesbury with a £1,150,000 valuation.

It can be viewed on Zoopla here, and is being sold via Purplebricks, estate agents.

The detached home is located in Quainton Road, Waddesdon, five miles from Aylesbury train station and 2.8 miles from Aylesbury Vale station.

It falls within the Waddesdon school catchment area and will place new residents in the Rothschild village.

This is a 'smart home'. meaning lighting, heating, and electronic devices can be controlled remotely.

As well as high-tech controls, the home also boasts a wood burning fireplace, a modern bespoke kitchen design and far reaching countryside views.

The home also has cinema surround sound speakers, discreetly located in every room.

It has six bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, three bathrooms in total and two reception rooms.

1. Countryside views

The countryside views from the property

2. Front of the home

The front of the home, this picture showcases the large double garage and spacious drive, new owners would inherit.

3. Kitchen

The modern, open kitchen within the home

4. Dining Room

The dining room which boasts full width bi-fold doors opening onto large patio and vast garden.

