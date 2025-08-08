Plotting for the future: New allotments bloom at Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury

This National Allotment Week (11th-17th August), residents at Barratt David Wilson Homes’ Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury are rolling up their sleeves and embracing a greener, healthier lifestyle at the site’s community allotments.

The awareness week aims to encourage people to grow their own food, as well as the benefit that organic food can bring.

With food prices climbing, environmental concerns intensifying, and health and well-being becoming a top priority, more people are embracing the benefits of growing their own food [1]. Allotments are a rewarding way to take full control and responsibility of what goes into meals, as well as investing into the future by saving money on groceries, having access to fresh food, less exposure to harmful chemicals, reducing food waste and environmental benefits.

Kingsbrook has two allotment sites bringing over 100 plots to the development for residents to benefit from. Starting an allotment for the first time can be a daunting process, however, if managed properly, an allotment can produce enough food to supplement a family’s weekly shop [2]. For those looking to begin their allotment but aren’t sure where to start, Barratt David Wilson North Thames has partnered with Buckinghamshire based Lindengate Charity, experts in horticultural therapy, to share some top tips:

Kingsbrook allotments

Planning & Rotating: When getting started, document the layout of an allotment for the season and devise a planting plan. Make sure to avoid planting the same crop in the same place to avoid build-up of diseases which could be detrimental.

When getting started, document the layout of an allotment for the season and devise a planting plan. Make sure to avoid planting the same crop in the same place to avoid build-up of diseases which could be detrimental. Soil Prep: When completed the first dig over and weeding, it’s important to consider a ‘No Dig’, which is a method of planting which avoids digging, forking or tilling the soil. Prepare the growing area with compost, as this will enrich the soil before planting.

When completed the first dig over and weeding, it’s important to consider a ‘No Dig’, which is a method of planting which avoids digging, forking or tilling the soil. Prepare the growing area with compost, as this will enrich the soil before planting. Weeding & Mulching: Make sure to clear any weeds early on to prevent competition for essential resources like sunlight, water and nutrients. Lay down mulch to retain moisture, suppress any weeds and protect crops against temperature fluctuations.

Make sure to clear any weeds early on to prevent competition for essential resources like sunlight, water and nutrients. Lay down mulch to retain moisture, suppress any weeds and protect crops against temperature fluctuations. Compost Bin: Having a compost bin is beneficial for numerous reasons, as it reduces household and garden waste sent to landfills, creates nutrient-rich soil for gardens and provides habitats for insects and wildlife. Once chosen a compost bin, look for a sheltered and shady position directly on the soil and layer it alternating 7cm green waste and 2.5cm brown waste.

Having a compost bin is beneficial for numerous reasons, as it reduces household and garden waste sent to landfills, creates nutrient-rich soil for gardens and provides habitats for insects and wildlife. Once chosen a compost bin, look for a sheltered and shady position directly on the soil and layer it alternating 7cm green waste and 2.5cm brown waste. Tools & Equipment: Make sure to clean and sharpen tools consistently, as well as checking watering can for any leaks, rust or clogged spouts. Setting up rain collectors offers lots of benefits such as cost savings, environmental conservation and water security, as well as making it more sustainable when watering your crops.

Jacqui Greenham, at Lindengate Charity, said: “More and more people dream of starting an allotment because of the sustainable benefits it offers but often feel unsure on where to begin. At Lindengate, we see every new plot as a seed of possibility and a chance to grow food and peace of mind. Learning the right techniques doesn’t just help plants thrive, it helps people gain confidence, connect with nature and discover a love for gardening and growing food. Through our top tips, everyone can pick up the best ways to start and improve their allotments to ensure they are growing fresh and delicious food.”

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, commented: “At Kingsbrook, we have allotments to give residents the chance to enjoy sustainable benefits on their doorstep, as well as inspire generations to come to make the most of ‘at home’ growing. The allotments are part of our wider commitment to building neighbourhoods where people and nature can flourish together. We are looking forward to seeing lots of residents grow fresh fruits and vegetables, and perhaps there will be some prize winners over the next year!”

Barratt David Wilson North Thames has a selection of homes available at Kingsbrook including three- and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £399,950.

To find out more about Barratt David Wilson Homes, visit www.dwh.co.uk / www.barratthomes.co.uk or call 0333 355 8500 / 0333 355 8501.