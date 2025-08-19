Plans submitted to build 89 'better than net zero' homes in Haddenham

A major housing proposal that promises to set a new standard for sustainable living has been submitted for Haddenham.

Developer Greencore Homes has lodged a planning application with Buckinghamshire Council for 89 “better than net zero” homes on land in the village. The scheme, created in partnership with architects HTA Design, includes 27 affordable homes, with shared ownership opportunities available.

The proposals follow Greencore’s appointment as development partner for the site by Richborough in November 2024.

The designs, shaped through community consultation, aim to create a new ‘end’ for Haddenham while remaining sympathetic to the village’s historic character and architecture.

Aerial shot of what the new homes would look like (Photo: Greencore)

As well as housing, the plans feature a new village green, children’s play area, and landscaped green corridors designed to encourage access to nature. Greencore says existing habitats will be retained wherever possible, delivering a projected 12.87% net gain in biodiversity.

The developer is known for its pioneering use of closed timber frame panels insulated with natural materials, enabling homes to achieve a net zero carbon balance in operation. The approach results in highly energy-efficient buildings, significantly reducing bills for residents.

Unlike conventional brick construction, the timber system locks in more carbon than it releases across the building’s life cycle. Homes will be built to standards aligning with Passivhaus, with advanced insulation and ventilation systems to cut energy demand and improve indoor air quality.

Ness Scott, Head of Planning and Sustainability at Greencore, said: “Our exciting proposals for Haddenham demonstrate the value of building strong partnerships with both the local community and local authority. These homes will bring a new climate-positive place to Haddenham.”

Haddenham of homes village squad. Photo: Greencore

The application comes during a period of expansion for Greencore, which has set itself the target of delivering 10,000 better than net zero homes by 2035. In July, the firm announced a partnership with Homes England to build 42 new homes in Oxfordshire at Milton Heights, part of an £8m investment.

Oliver Luard, Partnerships and Investment Director, added: “As we expand across the Home Counties and the Oxford–Cambridge Arc, our focus on strong local relationships will remain key to creating developments that genuinely enhance the communities where we build.”

Buckinghamshire Council will now consider the Haddenham planning application.