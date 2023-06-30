Planning permission has been granted for a new housing development in Winslow, bringing an investment of over £1.86million to the town and surrounding area.

Bloor Homes South Midlands are due to begin construction work on the 120 homes site shortly, with the first homes set to go on sale in January 2024.

Named Winslow Park, the development will consist of two, three and four-bedroom homes located between Milton Keynes, Bicester, Aylesbury and Buckingham.

An artist’s impression of one of the new homes

Jack Costello, Sales Director for Bloor Homes South Midlands, said: “It’s wonderful to receive planning permission for Winslow Park, which is set to deliver some much-needed new homes for the local area to a variety of different housebuyers – right from those starting out on the housing ladder to those looking for their forever home or to downsize.

“Winslow is a really fantastic location, situated nicely between the shopping destinations of Milton Keynes and Bicester, with pretty countryside all around. Winslow itself is also a very desirable location, with independent shops, lovely cafes and restaurants, and great countryside walks nearby. It really does offer the best of both worlds.

As part of Bloor Homes’ S106 agreement with Buckinghamshire County Council, nearly £1.4 million will be provided to enhance local education facilities, over £400,000 towards off-site sport and leisure facilities, nearly £60,000 for off-site highway safety improvements and over £10,000 towards community transport.

A new cycle route and play area will also be provided as part of the development.