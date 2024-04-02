Planning bosses give the green light to over 40 new homes between Hemel Hempstead and Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New homes between Hemel Hempstead and Aylesbury are to move ahead after planning consent from Dacorum Borough Council.

Cala Homes Chiltern is set to deliver over 40 homes in Bovingdon, on land at Molyneaux Avenue, 40 per cent of which the housebuilder says are affordable.

The houses will be a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom affordable homes and three and four- bedroom open market houses.

Artist's impression of new homes.

Along with the 43 new homes, the proposals include new publicly accessible space including a children’s play area and biodiversity improvement. The developer will also provide funding towards a 3G artificial pitch at Bovingdon Football Club, the redevelopment of Chipperfield Corinthians Football Club clubhouse and GP surgeries. Contributions towards local infrastructure such as education have also been made via the council’s Community Infrastructure Levy.

Each home will be equipped with air source heat pumps, a low-carbon heating solution while existing trees and hedgerows will be retained, maintaining a soft landscaped edge to the countryside. The development will also incorporate bird nesting features hedgehog fencing, bat boxes or bat roosting tiles and native tree planting.

Cala has also committed to establishing a ‘Community Pledge’ on the new development, with a programme of activity designed to address needs including financial support, volunteering and schools’ programmes. To help further understand local needs, Cala is welcoming thoughts and feedback via email.

Cala spokesman Jim Brunt said: “We’re thrilled to have received consent to deliver these much-needed, high quality homes in Bovingdon and look forward to delivering this new community. This planning consent strengthens our historic presence in Dacorum – where to date we have delivered over 270 much needed new homes.