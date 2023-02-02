News you can trust since 1832
The Old Bakehouse in Granborough

Pictures: Work from home in style in this stunning £1m six-bed village house with detached office in Aylesbury Vale

The historic property has been substantially extended and modernised

By Hannah Richardson
3 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 3:26pm

Offers over £1 million are invited for this stunning six-bedroom home in Granborough, which has just been listed for sale on Zoopla.

The Old Bakehouse, in Winslow Road, Granborough, boasts four reception rooms, a superb rear garden, parking for half a dozen cars and a detached double garage with a fabulous home office above.

The substantial family home is offered for sale by Fine & Country - Birmingham with the original house dating from the 1600s.

Having been substantially extended and modernised, The Old Bakehouse still retains many original features, such as an inglenook fireplace, coffin door and minstrel gallery.

It now comprises cloakroom/WC, breakfast kitchen, utility room, larder, four reception rooms, six bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, family bathroom and a double garage with superb home office above offering fibreoptic broadband. There is parking for around six cars and a lovely rear garden.

The enormous family kitchen

The superb home office

The family bathroom

The house boasts a galleried landing

