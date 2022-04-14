Pictures: Step inside this gorgeous five-bedroom house that's brimming with character

Newly listed for sale on Zoopla, the delightful property is within walking distance to local shops, schools and amenities.

Accommodation comprises a spacious entrance hall, double living room with windows on three sides, study, dining room, kitchen, breakfast room and downstairs shower room.

Upstairs there is a master bedroom with en-suite and four further bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC.

Outside, there are mature front and rear gardens with driveway parking for a number of vehicles.A large brick built outbuilding has potential to be converted into a double garage.

This property is brought to market by Williams Properties.

