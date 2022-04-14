The house on Wendover Road, Aylesbury

Pictures: Step inside this gorgeous five-bedroom house that's brimming with character

Offers over £850,000 are invited for this spectacular five-bedroom detached house on Wendover Road, Aylesbury.

Newly listed for sale on Zoopla, the delightful property is within walking distance to local shops, schools and amenities.

Accommodation comprises a spacious entrance hall, double living room with windows on three sides, study, dining room, kitchen, breakfast room and downstairs shower room.

Upstairs there is a master bedroom with en-suite and four further bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC.

Outside, there are mature front and rear gardens with driveway parking for a number of vehicles.A large brick built outbuilding has potential to be converted into a double garage.

This property is brought to market by Williams Properties.

Property of the Week

Oozing with character

Property of the Week

Plenty of light in the double living room

Property of the Week

The spacious entrance hall

Property of the Week

The dining room

