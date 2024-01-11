Pictures showing one of the cheapest two-bedroom homes on sale in Aylesbury

It is described as a cluster style home

One of the cheapest two-bedroom homes in Aylesbury has been valued at £230,000.

It is described as a cluster style home and is located in Miles End. Viewings of the property can be arranged with estate agents Brown and Merry, and the house can be viewed in more detail on Zoopla here.

As well as two bedrooms, the home has a bathroom, and a reception room. It is within a mile of Aylesbury town centre and half a mile of two schools.

Brown and Merry describe the freehold property as being on the edge of a popular development, and also note the home has double glazing, an entrance porch, allocated parking and an enclosed garden.

Interested parties are advised to view the home before making any offers to the property company.

You can check out the home in more detail via the below photo gallery:

3 . Bedroom one One of two bedrooms in the house. Photo: Brown and Merry Photo Sales

4 . Bedroom two The second single bedroom inside the house. Photo: Brown and Merry Photo Sales