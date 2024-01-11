News you can trust since 1832
Pictures showing one of the cheapest two-bedroom homes on sale in Aylesbury

It is described as a cluster style home
By James Lowson
Published 11th Jan 2024, 10:45 GMT

One of the cheapest two-bedroom homes in Aylesbury has been valued at £230,000.

It is described as a cluster style home and is located in Miles End. Viewings of the property can be arranged with estate agents Brown and Merry, and the house can be viewed in more detail on Zoopla here.

As well as two bedrooms, the home has a bathroom, and a reception room. It is within a mile of Aylesbury town centre and half a mile of two schools.

Brown and Merry describe the freehold property as being on the edge of a popular development, and also note the home has double glazing, an entrance porch, allocated parking and an enclosed garden.

Interested parties are advised to view the home before making any offers to the property company.

You can check out the home in more detail via the below photo gallery:

Valued at £230,000

1. MCBHnews-11-01-2024-PAP-CENTupload

Valued at £230,000 Photo: Brown and Merry

The property's cosy kitchen

2. Kitchen

The property's cosy kitchen Photo: Brown and Merry

One of two bedrooms in the house.

3. Bedroom one

One of two bedrooms in the house. Photo: Brown and Merry

The second single bedroom inside the house.

4. Bedroom two

The second single bedroom inside the house. Photo: Brown and Merry

