Pictures show one of the cheapest houses available to buy in Aylesbury

By James Lowson
Published 4th Apr 2024, 11:22 BST

One of the cheapest homes on the market in Aylesbury is valued at over £200,000.

People looking at getting on the property ladder could take a closer look at this home located on Otway Close.

Michael Anthony is selling the one-bedroom home which can be viewed on Zoopla here.

Estate agents note that the home is a short walk from the nearest school and just over a mile from two railway stations. It is a one-bedroom home, with a bathroom, and one reception room.

Michael Anthony also notes that the home is close to Stoke Mandeville Hospital and located in a popular Aylesbury neighbourhood.

New owners will have access to their own private garden.

Interested parties can take a virtual tour of the home by clicking through the below photo gallery:

The reception room in the property that is currently doubling as both a living room and a home office.

1. Living room

The reception room in the property that is currently doubling as both a living room and a home office. Photo: Michael Anthony

The home's kitchen which contains a host of useful appliances including a washing machine.

2. Kitchen

The home's kitchen which contains a host of useful appliances including a washing machine. Photo: Michael Anthony

The double bedroom in the Aylesbury home.

3. Bedroom

The double bedroom in the Aylesbury home. Photo: Michael Anthony

The one bathroom in the home.

4. Bathroom

The one bathroom in the home. Photo: Michael Anthony

