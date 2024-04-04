Pictures show one of the cheapest houses available to buy in Aylesbury

One of the cheapest homes on the market in Aylesbury is valued at over £200,000.

People looking at getting on the property ladder could take a closer look at this home located on Otway Close.

Michael Anthony is selling the one-bedroom home which can be viewed on Zoopla here.

Estate agents note that the home is a short walk from the nearest school and just over a mile from two railway stations. It is a one-bedroom home, with a bathroom, and one reception room.

Michael Anthony also notes that the home is close to Stoke Mandeville Hospital and located in a popular Aylesbury neighbourhood.

New owners will have access to their own private garden.

Interested parties can take a virtual tour of the home by clicking through the below photo gallery:

