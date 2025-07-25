Pictures: £1m five-bedroom home enters the market in Aylesbury Vale

Brown and Merry is selling a five-bedroom detached property located in William Burt Close, Weston Turville.
It has been described as a ‘superb’ build by estate agents and sits within the Chiltern Hills Area of Natural Beauty.
Brown and Merry has highlighted how the home is tucked away in a quiet neighbourhood and is in a highly-sought after part of Buckinghamshire.
As well as five bedrooms, the home has two bathrooms and three reception rooms. Other highlights of the home include solar panels, super fast fibre broadband, and a large double garage with an electric charging point.
You can take a closer look at the property by clicking through the below gallery: