The property is valued at £1 millionplaceholder image
The property is valued at £1 million

Pictures: £1m five-bedroom home enters the market in Aylesbury Vale

By James Lowson
Published 25th Jul 2025, 14:28 BST
A property has been put up for sale in the Aylesbury Vale area with a £1m valuation.

Brown and Merry is selling a five-bedroom detached property located in William Burt Close, Weston Turville.

It has been described as a ‘superb’ build by estate agents and sits within the Chiltern Hills Area of Natural Beauty.

Brown and Merry has highlighted how the home is tucked away in a quiet neighbourhood and is in a highly-sought after part of Buckinghamshire.

As well as five bedrooms, the home has two bathrooms and three reception rooms. Other highlights of the home include solar panels, super fast fibre broadband, and a large double garage with an electric charging point.

You can take a closer look at the property by clicking through the below gallery:

Brown and Merry says the large, front to back dual aspect lounge has a large window to the front and patio door to the rear leading out the patio.

1. Living room

Brown and Merry says the large, front to back dual aspect lounge has a large window to the front and patio door to the rear leading out the patio. Photo: Brown and Merry

Photo Sales
The dining room could be used for other purposes, the spacious area could also accommodate a larger table.

2. Dining room

The dining room could be used for other purposes, the spacious area could also accommodate a larger table. Photo: Brown and Merry

Photo Sales
Estate agents described the kitchen as beautifully appointed with a good range of storage cupboards including a walk in larder, high level double ovens and a gas hob with extractor above.

3. Kitchen

Estate agents described the kitchen as beautifully appointed with a good range of storage cupboards including a walk in larder, high level double ovens and a gas hob with extractor above. Photo: Brown and Merry

Photo Sales
The utility room which is filled with useful appliances.

4. Utility room

The utility room which is filled with useful appliances. Photo: Brown and Merry

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Aylesbury ValeBuckinghamshire
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice