Pictures: Character village home with multiple outbuildings goes on the market in Weston Turville

Grade II-listed Fir Farmhouse, in Brook End, stands on a half-acre plot with multiple outbuildings, a double garage and plenty of parking.

The historic home dates back to the mid 17th century and displays typical 17th-century symmetry throughout.

The ground floor offers a sitting room and dining room, both with exposed beams, an inglenook fireplace and flagstone floor.

The dual-aspect kitchen/breakfast room is of character appearance but offers modern features including an oven and grill, gas hob, water softener and walk-in pantry.Upstairs, the first-floor landing leads to three double bedrooms, a shower room with separate WC and a bathroom/WC.Two further bedrooms are located on the second floor; one of which could be used as a study or dressing room.Outside, the rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with established shrubs and trees.

There is an open barn, a further barn/potting shed, a greenhouse and a workshop barn conversion.

The double garage was previously a hayloft and has potential to convert to a two-storey dwelling, subject to the necessary planning consents.

There is ample parking to the front for three or four vehicles.

The village of Weston Turville has excellent nursery, infant and junior schools, while nearby Wendover has the excellent John Collet Secondary School, plus a good range of shops and amenities.

Wendover and Stoke Mandeville mainline stations to Marylebone are within a short drive.

This property is offered for sale chain free by Fine & Country - Vale & Chilterns.

1. Property of the Week Two of the rooms boast inglenook fireplaces Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2. Property of the Week The kitchen breakfast room Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3. Property of the Week The house has several outbuildings Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4. Property of the Week A wealth of period features Photo: supplied Photo Sales