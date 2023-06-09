Pictures: 18-room countryside property enters the market in Tring valued at just under £2m
A grand countryside home has just become available in Tring with a valuation just shy of £2 million.
Located in Hanghill, when including an annex the home consists of 18 rooms, six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and six reception rooms.
Its official valuation is £1,950,000, interested parties can view the home on Zoopla here, it is being sold by Hamptons Estate Agents.
Based in the heart of the countryside near to Dancersend Nature Reserve, the home comes with 1.44 acres of green land.
A separate two-bedroom annex is situated next to the property, Hamptons states the home has a tennis court in need of renovation.
It is described as a period property which boasts oak doors, ench "tomette" tiling, and a working fireplace.
The home is within 1.5 miles of two schools.
You can take a closer look at the property by clicking through the below photo gallery: