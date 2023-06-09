Pictures: 18-room countryside property enters the market in Tring valued at just under £2m

The new owner will inherit 1.44 acres of countryside land

A grand countryside home has just become available in Tring with a valuation just shy of £2 million.

Located in Hanghill, when including an annex the home consists of 18 rooms, six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and six reception rooms.

Its official valuation is £1,950,000, interested parties can view the home on Zoopla here, it is being sold by Hamptons Estate Agents.

Based in the heart of the countryside near to Dancersend Nature Reserve, the home comes with 1.44 acres of green land.

A separate two-bedroom annex is situated next to the property, Hamptons states the home has a tennis court in need of renovation.

It is described as a period property which boasts oak doors, ench "tomette" tiling, and a working fireplace.

The home is within 1.5 miles of two schools.

1 . Gardens The home comes with 1.44 acres of land situated right in the heart of the countryside. This photo shows just some of the area a new owner will inherit. Photo: Hamptons Photo Sales

2 . Living room Principal reception rooms include a double height drawing room with a working fireplace in the corner and French doors to the gardens, Hamptons says. Photo: Hamptons Photo Sales

3 . MCBHnews-09-06-2023-Property PAP-CENTupload One of six bathrooms in the property, all first floor bedrooms in the main building are en-suite. Photo: Hamptons Photo Sales

4 . Garden Another look at the which shows the two-bedroom annex which comes with the main period building. Photo: Hamptons Photo Sales

