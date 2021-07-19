Period property with fabulous views goes on the market in Buckingham

The Old House, an elegant Grade II-listed, semi-detached home in the heart of Buckingham has just been listed for sale for £950,000 on Zoopla.

Situated at 55 Well Street, right in the heart of Buckingham, the property is constructed of mellow red brick under a clay-tiled roof.

The house retains much of its character and period features including open fireplaces, exposed roof and ceiling timbers, shuttered sash windows, window seats, panelled internal doors, exposed floorboards, picture rail and elegant principal staircase.

Laid out over three floors plus a cellar, this early 18th-century Georgian property offers lovely proportions, high ceilings and plenty of natural light.

There is a spacious first-floor games room with scope for alternative uses – working from home or annexe accommodation, subject to the relevant consents.

The spacious kitchen and breakfast room has a lovely view over the gardens and river beyond. Doors open out on to the terrace allowing for summer entertaining.

The garden is a key feature and is well stocked with trees including fruit, fig and mature mulberry, as well as wisteria and many roses. The garden faces south east and is level, enclosed and fronts the River Great Ouse.

The house comes with useful stores and integral garage, allowing for off-street parking.

The house has been in the same family since the mid-1970s and is in need of comprehensive modernisation, giving the buyers the chance to create a large family home in an enviable location.

The Old House is offered for sale by Savills - Banbury.

1. The lovely garden of the property Buy photo

2. Exposed beams are among the original features Buy photo

3. The kitchen/dining room looks out over the garden Buy photo

4. Wooden floorboards and a view on to the garden Buy photo