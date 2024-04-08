Penington Mews is a select development of just ten new homes coming soon to Chalfont St Peter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sebastian Kemp, director of Oakford Homes, said, “Penington Mews has been designed specifically for this location. It promises to become a very special place to call home, with some properties having views out to Gold Hill Common. We’re already looking forward to opening our fully furnished Show Home in early summer.

“Designs are focused on enhancing modern lifestyles, from the luxury specification to the thoughtfully considered layouts of each home. They’ll offer a subtle, contemporary interior style, balanced with traditional architecture that reflects the picturesque setting within the lovely village of Chalfont St Peter.”

The Buckinghamshire village on the edge of the Chilterns has a thriving high street lined with independent shops and friendly pubs for a warm welcome. Sports and leisure amenities abound, with clubs for interests as varied as bridge and fine art to lawn tennis and cricket.

The Buckinghamshire village on the edge of the Chilterns has a thriving high street lined with independent shops and friendly pubs for a warm welcome. Sports and leisure amenities abound, with clubs for interests as varied as bridge and fine art to lawn tennis and cricket.

Homes at Penington Mews will feature the high quality design and specifications of Oakford Homes

Connecting with the motorway network is easy via the M25 and the M40, while Heathrow just 13 miles away and central London is less than 23 miles. Direct train travel from nearby Seer Green & Jordans station to London Marylebone takes just half an hour.

Based closer to home in Beaconsfield, Oakford Homes has been creating high-quality homes across the southern counties for over 15 years. Their team of specialists is dedicated to providing a long-term legacy of homes with a distinct sense of place so that each new owner can be proud of their chosen home for many years to come.

Sebastian Kemp, said, “Our values are reflected in each of the homes we design and build. Penington Mews embodies all our experience and knowledge, with a high specification including stylish & practical details throughout. Kitchens from The Old School Kitchen Company are finished with composite stone worktops, a suite of Smeg appliances, a Quooker tap, and feature lighting. It will be an absolute pleasure to present these homes to their new owners this summer.”

Flooring is installed throughout homes at Penington Mews with a combination of carpets to the main reception rooms, stairs and landings. Minoli floor tiles provide a stylish and practical finish to the reception hallway, kitchen and bathrooms. Elegant white bathroom suites by Roca are complemented with gloss white ‘floating’ vanity units, PIR night lights and fully tiled walls with inset mirrors.

The stunning three bedroom Show House at Penington Mews will feature a master suite which spans the entire top floor with its generously sized ensuite shower room. Both the principal and second bedrooms come complete with soft-close, mirrored wardrobes.

The Show House at Penington Mews is due to open in early summer, and private viewings can then be arranged by appointment.