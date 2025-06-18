Paint & interiors expert reveals the secrets to perfecting a feature wall

A feature wall is not only a great way to introduce more colour into a room without the room feeling overwhelmed, but it is also a way to play with visual depth helping to create the appearance of more space than there actually is.

Whilst painting a feature wall might seem like a simple task, there are some rules that must be followed. Here, Paint & Interiors Expert from V&CO Paint, Lucy Steele, shares some helpful tips and advice to avoid making any mistakes.

First things first

Choosing the right feature wall is an important decision. A poor choice could cause the space to look out of proportion or just not right. You need to be confident that there’s a good reason to place a feature colour where you are, as there’s no doubt that attention will be drawn towards it.

Although there are no rules set in stone, it pays off to consider all the elements of the room and how you will enter it, furnish it, and use it. In general, the best feature wall is usually the first one that you and your guests will see when entering the room, however, this doesn’t always need to be the case.

Design features and architectural clues such as a fireplace or a large window could all play a part in deciding which wall to highlight, making sure that the feature wall is the intended focal point. Feature walls behind important pieces of furniture are also a great idea – think about the wall behind your bed or your sofa.

Ideally, the wall you choose should be symmetrical, so try to stay clear of walls that have a slope only on one side, or that house multiple windows of different heights or sizes.

It’s all about the size

Contrary to what many might think, a dark feature wall in a small room can actually create the illusion of more space. A single back wall painted in a rich, dark grey, black or forest green will create a visual depth making the room feel larger and longer than it really is. Sticking to pale, neutrals such as powder pinks or powdery greys for the remainder of the colour scheme will keep the room feeling fresh and inviting against the darker hue.

When you have a larger room to decorate, or an open plan living area, feature walls can provide a useful decor tool here too. They can help divide up the space without the need for walls to be built or furniture to be placed strategically. Using accent colour, you can define different areas of your large room or separate a space that will be used for work, yoga, or play.

The impact of colour

Once you have decided on which wall will be home to your feature colour, it’s time to decide what that colour will be. Even if you want to keep your room neutral-looking, a feature wall can still work. For example, with a neutral colour scheme, consider using a brown or tan as your accent colour against a surrounding shade of taupe or earthy beige. Most feature walls will look best when they adjoin walls in a light to medium shade.

Feature walls in an all-white room can be very effective for a stark, modern feel if perfected, but are also very tricky to get just right. If you do choose a feature wall in a matt white painted room, you can look to soften the contrast with mid-tone accent colours in furniture and accessories to bridge the vast colour difference.