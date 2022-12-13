Older tenants in Aylesbury Vale enticed to swap family-sized homes for energy-efficient new flats

‘Council house’ tenants who are getting older and struggling to heat their homes are being tempted to downsize to an energy-efficient new independent living scheme near Aylesbury – freeing up larger homes for families that need them.

The purpose-built independent living facility has been created thanks to a partnership between Aylesbury Vale housing association Fairhive Homes, Bucks Council and the government body Homes England.

Anstey Court, in Waddesdon, is the first ever new-build independent living housing scheme for Fairhive Homes – formerly the Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust.

Cutting the ribbon: Fairhive Homes CEO Matthew Applegate, right, and Martin Mellors, CEO of Thame and District Housing Association

The development, which was unveiled yesterday (Monday, December 12), comprises 16 one and two-bedroom flats for residents aged 60 and over.

Backing on to open countryside, Anstey Court achieves the top rating for energy efficiency. The flats are heated by air-source heat pumps and the scheme is fitted with electric vehicle charging points.

Priority for the energy-efficient flats will be given to applicants who are downsizing from a larger Fairhive property. Anyone interested in a flat at Anstey Court can contact 01296 732600.

The project has been developed through a partnership between Fairhive, Buckinghamshire Council and Homes England.

Fairhive directors and staff with representatives of the builders and designers at the opening

Fairhive received grants of £1.2 million from Homes England and £160,000 from Buckinghamshire Council towards the building of Anstey Court.

The partnership also extends to Thame and District Housing Association, whose independent living scheme adjoins Anstey Court.

Fairhive Homes CEO Matthew Applegate said: “Anstey Court is significant in that it sets the standard for independent living for the older resident in Buckinghamshire.

"It allows them to live in an attractive new flat that fits their needs perfectly, and is more cost effective to maintain.

“Residents can receive assistance, when they need it, from the support teams at Fairhive but otherwise their independence is always respected.

“I want to thank our colleagues at Buckinghamshire Council, Thame and District Housing Association and Homes England for making this possible.”

Bucks Council cabinet member for housing, Mark Winn, said: “We are pleased to have worked in partnership and to part fund this new scheme with Fairhive Homes which offers many benefits to people over 55 who are considering their next move.

“This scheme delivers much-needed housing units at social rent levels, making a move much more attractive and affordable. Social rent levels are 50 per cent of market rent, whereas usual affordable rent is up to 80 per cent of market rent.

“Downsizing into a development like Anstey Court works for many people who may no longer want or need to live in a family house and it helps us to deliver our strategic priority of encouraging people who are over the age of 55 living in family-size social housing to move to quality high-specification homes - freeing up their current homes for families in need.”

Anstey Court is part of Fairhive’s growth and diversification strategy. The housing association aims to deliver nearly 1,000 new homes within a 30-mile radius of Aylesbury for those in housing need as part of its 2020-2025 programme.