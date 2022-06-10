Offer received for £1m five-bedroom home in Aylesbury boasting annexe and three en-suite bedrooms

Three of the five bedrooms are en-suite, it contains two reception rooms and four bathrooms in total.

Other features include an integral double garage with an additional detached garage, a large rear garden, and open plan living.

The estate agents believe Bedgrove is a desirable area to live in and highlight the home on Langdon Avenue is within walking distance of nearby schools.

Recently, an offer of £1,030,000 was made for the home, Michael Anthony values the property at £1,099,995.

You can view the property via our photo gallery below:

1. Dining area and kitchen The modern open plan, expansive kitchen and dining area in the property. Photo: Michael Anthony Photo Sales

2. Rear garden The landscaped rear garden. Photo: Michael Anthony Photo Sales

3. Living room The grand reception room at the home. Photo: Michael Anthony Photo Sales

4. Bathroom One of four bathrooms in the property. Photo: Michael Anthony Photo Sales