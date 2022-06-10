Offer received for £1m five-bedroom home in Aylesbury boasting annexe and three en-suite bedrooms

The five-bedroom home is being sold by Michael Anthony Estate Agents and can be viewed here on Zoopla.
Three of the five bedrooms are en-suite, it contains two reception rooms and four bathrooms in total.
Other features include an integral double garage with an additional detached garage, a large rear garden, and open plan living.
The estate agents believe Bedgrove is a desirable area to live in and highlight the home on Langdon Avenue is within walking distance of nearby schools.
Recently, an offer of £1,030,000 was made for the home, Michael Anthony values the property at £1,099,995.
You can view the property via our photo gallery below: