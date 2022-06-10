An offer of £1,099,995 has been received for the property.

Offer received for £1m five-bedroom home in Aylesbury boasting annexe and three en-suite bedrooms

An offer has been submitted for a home valued at over £1 million in Aylesbury.

By James Lowson
Friday, 10th June 2022, 11:19 am

The five-bedroom home is being sold by Michael Anthony Estate Agents and can be viewed here on Zoopla.

Three of the five bedrooms are en-suite, it contains two reception rooms and four bathrooms in total.

Other features include an integral double garage with an additional detached garage, a large rear garden, and open plan living.

The estate agents believe Bedgrove is a desirable area to live in and highlight the home on Langdon Avenue is within walking distance of nearby schools.

Recently, an offer of £1,030,000 was made for the home, Michael Anthony values the property at £1,099,995.

You can view the property via our photo gallery below:

1. Dining area and kitchen

The modern open plan, expansive kitchen and dining area in the property.

Photo: Michael Anthony

2. Rear garden

The landscaped rear garden.

Photo: Michael Anthony

3. Living room

The grand reception room at the home.

Photo: Michael Anthony

4. Bathroom

One of four bathrooms in the property.

Photo: Michael Anthony

