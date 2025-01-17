New Year New School: Top school catchment areas across Buckinghamshire to see property spike

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the introduction of a tax on private school and boarding fees coming into effect this month, areas across Buckinghamshire boasting a range of grammar and top-rated schools are expected to see a spike in property interest in 2025.

Proving popular with buyers since its launch in 2016, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury has seen many families citing the range of schools in the area as a key factor in their move.

Commenting on the trend, Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales & Marketing at Barratt David Wilson North Thames said: “The county of Buckinghamshire and more specifically Aylesbury is an absolute hotspot for some of the country’s leading grammar schools. Our Kingsbrook development, a large, multi-phase development comprising 2,450 homes, three new schools and community infrastructure, has welcomed a host of buyers from London and beyond who move here specifically for the great schools in the area.

“With significant changes affecting the private education sector, we expect to see this trend continue to grow over the next 12 months as families get their ducks in a row for school application deadlines next year. Those looking to relocate this year should consider areas that are situated within a great school district, while also offering the amenities and commutability needed to find the perfect fit for the whole family.”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes Kingsbrook

Latest records show that both Aylesbury High School and Waddesdon Church of England School, in the Aylesbury Vale, are among the best for pupil progression in Buckinghamshire[1], demonstrating the town’s strong education opportunities.

For families moving to Kingsbrook, there are 27 schools to choose from in the area including three grammar schools: Aylesbury High School, Aylesbury Grammar School and Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School.

Though buying a home in an attractive school district might not be on all buyer’s checklists, the influence of catchment areas when buying and selling a home must not be overlooked. Properties in areas with highly rated schools often fetch higher prices and have been shown to sell quicker, due to the high demand in securing quality education[2].

