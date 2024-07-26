New view home launched in Little Kimble

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Deanfield Homes has launched a brand-new view home at its Deanfield Mead development in the Buckinghamshire village of Little Kimble.

The property provides an opportunity for those looking to make a move this year to see first-hand the design, quality and finish of properties on this sought-after development.

Deanfield Mead is a collection of three and four-bedroom properties designed in keeping with its village location, adjacent to open fields, at the foot of the Chilterns National Landscape, offering beautiful countryside to explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Properties at Deanfield Mead feature a host of sustainable features including high levels of energy efficiency, with low carbon heating supplied via air source heat pumps and EV charging points as standard. Each home is finished to the highest quality and beautifully appointed with a superior specification throughout and a design which maximises space and natural light.

Deanfield Mead, Little Kimble

The new view home is the four-bedroom Faringdon featuring a large kitchen/dining/family room, spacious living room with a feature fireplace as well as a study on the ground floor. Two of the bedrooms are en-suite, with the main bedroom also featuring a dressing room.

Little Kimble is a picturesque village in one of the nation’s National Landscapes and lies between the market town of Princes Risborough and the wider amenities and excellent schools of Aylesbury. The village is served by a Little Kimble train station, just half a mile from Deanfield Mead and both state and independent primary schooling. It also benefits from a local pub, a village hall and a cricket club, just a short stroll from the development.

Annette Gaskell, sales and marketing manager at Deanfield Homes, said: “Little Kimble has a great community feel, and those who purchase at Deanfield Mead will be joining a welcoming and vibrant village. Appointments are now available for tours of our new view home, allowing prospective purchasers to see, first hand, the lifestyle on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With homes anticipated to be ready by autumn, get in touch today. For further information on Deanfield Mead and to book a personal tour of the view home, contact selling agents Michael Graham who can be contacted at 01844 850036.