New sustainable playground swings into Aylesbury

Birds eye view of the playground

Cala Homes has opened a new playground at its Farendon Fields development in Weston Turville, with sustainability front and centre.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launching with an official ribbon cutting event, attendees enjoyed music, games and bubbles, as well as all the fantastic equipment this new play area has to offer.The playground is made from recycled materials including reusable ocean plastics, textile waste and robina wood and marks a significant milestone for Cala as they are the first UK housebuilder to launch a playground featuring certified lower-emission equipment.

The materials, which have been sustainably sourced, have been used to build a variety of items within the playground, such as a play tower with climbing pole, swing frame, and playhouse.The ocean green panels used in the playground are made of 95% ocean recycled waste, while the lime green panels are made of 95% material from food-packaging waste.Other materials include posts that are 95% recycled textile and plastic waste and decks primarily made from household waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the playground equipment, designed by KOMPAN, aims to improve physical, cognitive, creative and social skills, enhancing emotional maturity and helping children to build key life skills. The launch of the new playground supports Cala’s ongoing commitment to a more sustainable future. As part of this journey, all new Cala homes will be operationally net-zero carbon enabled by 2030.The house builder is rolling out more sustainable build methods, new technologies, and a commitment to an Urban Wildlife Strategy that support urban wildlife across all its developments.

Cala team officially opening the park

John Allan, Managing Director for Cala Chiltern, said: “The new playground at our Farendon Fields development will offer children a fantastic space to interact and play, whilst championing how important it is to give waste materials a new lease of life.“At Cala, we are committed to lowering our impact on the planet, and this is another step in the right direction. The consideration for the wider impact on society and the environment plays a key role in everything we do.

“We look forward to families in Weston Turville and the surrounding areas enjoying this playground for years to come.”

Ashleigh Thomson, Area Manager at Kompan, added: “Working with Cala Homes on the installation of the sustainable play area at Farendon Fields has been a truly rewarding experience. The specification and installation are testament to Cala’s commitment to preserving the natural environment and providing children with engaging, full circle recycled play areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cala is also planning to open a sustainable playground at its Ryder Gardens development in Bovingdon, with that site due to launch in Autumn 2024 with the play area expected to launch in 2025.

Cala will be launching a new development in the Buckinghamshire area, Arabella Park in Great Kimble, with a choice of stylish 4 & 5 bedroom homes built to an impressive specification.