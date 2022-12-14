New park for Aylesbury estate will include allotments, amphitheatre and MUGA

Barratt David Wilson Homes has officially broken ground at its new Railway Park, the new open space to the south of its Orchard Green development in Broughton, Aylesbury.

The new park, due to be completed next year, will include a community orchard, allotments, amphitheatre, multi-use games area (MUGA) and a neighbourhood play area for residents.

The event, which marked the official start of construction for the site, was attended by RSPB project manager for Kingsbrook and Kingsbrook Meadows Matt Hulme, Kingsbrook parish councillor James Ingall and Bucks Council ecologist Paul Holton.

Ground breaking at Kingsbrook Railway Park

Located on Armstrong Fields, Bierton, the new park will continue the expansion of Kingsbrook’s wildlife-friendly ethos, Barratt David Wilson North Thames says.

Head of sales Marc Woolfe said: “Our expansion of Kingsbrook’s nature networks is a key part of the development and something we are proud to be continually growing.

"Railway Park will be central to Canal Quarter as a meeting place for the wonderful community already formed here at Kingsbrook, where children will have the opportunity to play safely and residents to enjoy a variety of social events.”

Matt Hulme, RSPB project manager for Kingsbrook and Kingsbrook Meadows, said: “Kingsbrook is a pioneering development which demonstrates that it is possible for nature to thrive in areas that are being redeveloped.

