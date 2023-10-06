New Homes being launched at Berryfield's Arcadia Park

The eagerly awaited homes at Arcadia Park, Berryfields, by Abbey New Homes will be launching on Saturday 14th October, with prices starting from £265,000.

Berryfields is a brand-new neighbourhood that has been earmarked for major development in the coming years, thanks to its convenient location, stunning landscapes and wide range of restaurants, pubs and community facilities.

There will be 60 homes on offer at Arcadia Park in phase 1, consisting of one- and two-bedroom apartments. Each home comes furnished with contemporary soft close kitchen units, a range of integrated appliances, Roca sanitaryware with chrome fittings in the bathrooms as well as Porcelanosa ceramic wall tiles. The apartments also benefit from allocated parking, with all spaces offering electrical vehicle charging points as standard. The homes have a modern and vibrant feel, which reflects the character of the local area.

The homes at Arcadia Park are ideal for smartsizers and people stepping onto the property ladder, offering excellent home amenities with the convenience of urban life while having the countryside right on your doorstep. Berryfields boasts strong connections with London and the Midlands, with the new Aylesbury Vale Parkway Station within walking distance. Major cities and towns in Southern England – including Oxford, Reading and Milton Keynes – are accessible within a one-hour drive, and trains reach central London in just over an hour, meaning at Berryfields, you’re never more than a quick train ride from the capital.

Example interior of an Arcadia Park home

Stephen Holbrook, Sales Director for Abbey New Homes commented:

“We’re thrilled to launch Arcadia Park and bring these high-quality new homes to Berryfields – it’s an exciting new development that combines the best of urban and rural life. While, buyers can make the most of the picturesque scenery and beautiful English countryside, they don’t have to sacrifice everything a community has to offer thanks to Berryfields exciting social scene.

“We have a range of finishes for our buyers to choose from, offering a beautiful neutral colour palette that buyers can really put their own stamp on. With Roca sanitaryware and Porcelanosa ceramic wall tiles in the bathrooms that will last for years to come, and soft close kitchen units with the latest appliances making cooking a joy, we know buyers will love the finishing of these apartments.

“We look forward to welcoming new customers to Arcadia Park – a place they can lay down roots and plan for the future”

Exterior shot of apartment block at Arcadia Park

Just a 10-minute drive from the thriving town of Aylesbury, Arcadia Park is a peaceful yet convenient location. Rich in history as well as amenities, the town offers modern convenience alongside history laden streets, the best of both worlds. Georgian, Jacobean and Tudor architecture lines the old town centre, and sits alongside a well-appointed high street full of pubs, cafes and independent shops. Living at Arcadia Park means you get quintessential English living, with all the modern conveniences.

Whilst you have the amenities of Berryfields and Aylesbury on your doorstep, Arcadia Park also offers the classic landscape of the Chiltern Hills AONB. This National Park contains some of the best hiking and biking trails in the UK, offering hidden hilltop vistas, historic rural lodges, and pubs, and most importantly, a peaceful space to get in touch with nature, and escape the hustle and bustle.

The new homes at Arcadia Park will be launched at the Haart’s estate agency in Concorde Square, from where they’ll be sold, which is directly next to the development.