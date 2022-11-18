New four-bedroom property goes on the market in Aylesbury valued at over £1m

The home boasts four reception rooms

A new property has been put up for sale in Aylesbury with a valuation of £1,100,000.

It is a four-bedroom home which also boasts four reception rooms and bathrooms.

The home can be seen online on Zoopla here, Michael Anthony has been tasked with selling the house.

It has a freehold design and includes landscaped gardens which cover over a third of an acre.

Located on Wendover Road the home is close to a number of schools and 1.5 miles away from Aylesbury town centre.

Estate agents have highlighted how spacious the home is and the fact it contains a fully refurbished en-suite bathroom.

While it is thought that the upper floor of the home could be converted to create a study or an additional bedroom.

You can take a virtual tour of the home by clicking through the below photo gallery:

