New community of 141 new homes in Aylesbury nearing completion

Work is now in the final stages at Vistry’s Orchard Green developments in Aylesbury where 141 new homes are being built under the housebuilder’s Linden Homes and Bovis Homes brands.

Nearly half of the homes in this new community have been finished and occupied and work is underway on all of the remaining 72 homes to be built.

The 141 homes at Orchard Green include 57 private homes, 26 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership, a further 11 sold through shared ownership and 47 properties available for private rent through Leaf Living.

Residents are due to move into the final completed homes at Orchard Green in the New Year. The developments are part of the wider Kingsbrook neighbourhood which is delivering more than 2,000 new homes and community facilities on the eastern edge of Aylesbury.

The Maple show home at Orchard Green in Aylesbury.

Amber Bowley, regional sales director for Vistry Thames Valley, said: “We’ve got just a few months remaining on site at Orchard Green, with the foundations for all homes now completed and construction started on each of the final properties to be built.

“Interest here has been strong since work started back in 2022 and homes have been reserved well ahead of the build schedule, with all of the Linden Homes properties now sold, and just six Bovis Homes houses still to be purchased.

“The Linden Homes development has also delivered affordable homes for local people, supporting the supply of housing for those who rent or who aren’t in a position to buy outright. We have already handed over five of these homes to the housing association Sage Homes.

“There’s now a thriving community established on site and we’re looking forward to welcoming the remaining residents as they move in over the next few months.”

The Linden Homes and Bovis Homes developments are located off Armstrongs Fields at the heart of the new Kingsbrook community. The Kingsbrook School, which opened for secondary-age pupils in 2022, is located nearby, while plans have been submitted for Kingsbrook’s second primary school on a neighbouring site.

The final Bovis Homes properties available at Orchard Green include a choice of four and five-bedroom houses, with prices starting from £535,000.

More information can be found at bovishomes.co.uk.