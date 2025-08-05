New children’s nursery to open at Kingsbrook Development, Aylesbury

The brand new state-of-the-art facility will offer early years education for up to 110 children

A new children’s nursery is to open at the Kingsbrook Residential Development in Aylesbury. The brand new state-of-the-art facility will be run by Busy Bees offering high quality care and early years education for up to 110 children.

The new build is being created following a multi-million pound investment by Busy Bees in partnership with The Harkalm Goup, an award-winning commercial property investor and developer whose projects resulted in the establishment of educational facilities that accommodate over 1,500 children across the UK in 2024 alone.

Designed to provide a nurturing and enriching environment, the new nursery will be set over two floors and will feature a chef’s kitchen, bright and spacious learning environments in addition to extensive outdoor play areas.

Daniel Goodman, Development Director and Partner at The Harkalm Groupexplains: “For this important community project we will deliver a turnkey solution for Busy Bees.This means, The Harkalm Group’s experienced team will manage every detail right from the foundations through to the light switches in addition to fitting out all the learning environments according to Busy Bees high specification.

Kingsbrook Residential Development in Aylesbury

“The building occupies a half-acre site and is being constructed to BREEAM sustainability standards “very good”. We are now delighted be working on this exciting new build in earnest, right in the heart of the community.”

Children attending the nursery will benefit from Busy Bees’ latest curriculum Bee Curious, designed to feed children’s natural curiosity and foster a lifelong love of learning. Designed by leading early years educators and using the latest insight into cognitive science research from across the globe, Bee Curious has been designed to give every child the best start in life.

Mark Kirkby, European Head of Construction & Design at Busy Bees said, “We are delighted to be opening our new nursery and bringing high quality early years education with our unique Bee Curious curriculum, to families in the community. Seeing our nursery come to life is incredibly special. We are proud to be paving the way for the future of early years education, and working closely with The Harkalm Group now means we can provide exceptional care in a beautiful environment where children can get the best start in life.”

The Harkalm Group was recently named as Property Investor of the Year at the recent Education Property Awards and works across a variety of sectors to invest and develop sites and buildings for the benefit of local communities. In the past five years, The Harkalm Group has completed more than 50 transactions to support educational uses.

Daniel Goodman continues: “The Harkalm Group is actively seeking to acquire premium property locations to support our ongoing development strategy. We offer cash acquisitions for a wide range of property types, including office buildings, hotels, places of worship, schools, medical centres, care homes in addition to sites suitable for new-build commercial properties with parking and outdoor space in good location.

“We work closely with vendors and clients to unlock the value of assets.This may be through sale and leaseback solutions, enabling businesses to retain control of their operations, or through targeted acquisitions that support the growth. With £60 million in allocated funds for 2025, our experienced team is ready to move quickly and decisively on the right opportunities.”