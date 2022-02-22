New-build bungalows for 'a trendier retirement' go on sale in Aylesbury Vale town

A collection of eight custom-build bungalows aimed at baby-boomers seeking 'a trendier retirement ' have been released for sale in Buckingham.

Local housebuilder David Wilson Homes has just unveiled the bungalows at its St Rumbold’s Fields development on Tingewick Road.

A twist on the modern bungalow, the four-bedroom Bracebridge is a semi-detached bungalow with a versatile layout.

The Bracebridge semi-detached bungalows

Downstairs are two bedrooms, a dual-access family bathroom, open-plan kitchen dining area and separate lounge.

Upstairs, there are two large double bedrooms, an additional shower room and plenty of storage.

The Bracebridge bungalow show home is opening in early March for prospective buyers to view.

Buyers can also personalise their new bungalow, with options including removing the wall between the lounge and kitchen dining area, and additional storage units and wardrobes.

Flooring, tiling and kitchen and bathroom fixtures can also be customised, depending on build stage.

Sales and marketing director Karly Williams said: “We have seen high levels of interest in our Bracebridge bungalows, offering a modern twist on the traditional bungalow, with a predominantly downstairs-focused layout.

"Many older buyers want the convenience of lateral living but do not want to compromise on space for entertaining family or accommodating sleepovers with the grandchildren.

"The Bracebridge is unique in its design and caters to the modern retiree, ticking the boxes for sticking to one floor but offering additional space for the rest of the family.”

All new homes at St Rumbold’s Fields, including the Bracebridges, have been built with advanced insulation, low-energy lighting and energy-efficient appliances to help keep homes warm and energy bills low.

Karly added: “Bungalows are one of the hottest commodities in the property market right now, owing to an ageing population and a shortage of suitable housing.

"Rightmove estimates that the asking price for bungalows jumped by a record 11 per cent last year.

"Baby boomers are on the hunt for spacious, low-maintenance homes that accommodate a trendier retirement and buck the trend of your typically older and more tired bungalows.

"Gone are the days of retirees downsizing entirely - instead they require greater flexibility to cope with additional demands expected of them later in life, such as taking on 'granny daycare' roles.”

St Rumbold’s Fields offers a collection of three and four-bedroom homes on the edge of Buckingham. Once complete, 43 per cent of the development will be dedicated to green open spaces, including children’s play areas and sports pitches.

Prices for the Bracebridge bungalows start from £505,995.