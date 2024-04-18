New Aylesbury property boasting high quality modern interior enters the market valued at over £1m

A luxurious home in Aylesbury has just entered the housing market valued at £1,100,000.

WeSoldIt is looking for potential buyers interested in living in a four-bedroom house in Langdon Avenue.

Estate agents have described the new home in the Bedgrove area of Aylesbury as an architectural masterpiece.

Interested parties can take a closer look at the property on Zoopla here.

Other features include the open plan, modern ground floor which allows people to move through the house at ease. New owners will also inherit a well-maintained garden with plenty of barbeque and lounge space for the summer.

Currently the home is laid out to have four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two reception rooms, but WeSoldIt says that the house can be adapted to create an additional bedroom.

It is located within half a mile of two schools, and just over a mile from the nearest railway station.

You can take a virtual tour of the home by clicking through the below photo gallery:

1 . Dining room The dining area overlooking the landscaped garden Photo: WeSoldIt Photo Sales

2 . Living room One of two reception rooms in the home, complete with a modern fireplace. Photo: WeSoldIt Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen WeSoldIt has described the Kitchen as state-of-the-art, with viewers encouraged to check out the home's Quartz worktops. Photo: WeSoldIt Photo Sales

4 . Utility room A utility space within the home. Photo: WeSoldIt Photo Sales